Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Red Wings on November 7, 2023
The New York Rangers host the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Artemi Panarin and others in this game.
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Rangers vs. Red Wings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 18 points in 11 games (six goals and 12 assists).
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|7
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Chris Kreider's 10 points this season have come via eight goals and two assists.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Alex DeBrincat is a leading scorer for Detroit with 14 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added five assists in 12 games.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
