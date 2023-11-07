Should you bet on Pierre-Olivier Joseph to find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Pierre-Olivier Joseph score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Joseph stats and insights

Joseph is yet to score through five games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

Joseph has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

