Player prop bet options for Evgeni Malkin, Mason McTavish and others are listed when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Tuesday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Penguins vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Malkin, who has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) and plays an average of 17:57 per game.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 4 2 0 2 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Senators Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 0 0 3

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Jake Guentzel has totaled 13 points (1.3 per game), scoring four goals and adding nine assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 4 2 2 4 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Oct. 28 1 0 1 10 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 1 1 7

Reilly Smith Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Reilly Smith has six goals and five assists for Pittsburgh.

Smith Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 4 2 2 4 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 2 0 2 3 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

McTavish has recorded six goals and seven assists in 11 games for Anaheim, good for 13 points.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Oct. 30 2 1 3 5 at Flyers Oct. 28 0 2 2 3 at Bruins Oct. 26 1 0 1 3

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)

Frank Vatrano has racked up 12 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has nine goals and three assists.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 0 2 2 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 30 1 0 1 2 at Flyers Oct. 28 3 0 3 4 at Bruins Oct. 26 0 0 0 1

