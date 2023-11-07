The Anaheim Ducks (7-4) will attempt to extend a six-game win streak when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6) at home on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-190) Ducks (+155) 7 Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have won 28.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (2-5).

Pittsburgh has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

The Penguins have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In five of 10 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.

Penguins vs Ducks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs. Ducks Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 36 (15th) Goals 37 (13th) 31 (10th) Goals Allowed 32 (12th) 6 (20th) Power Play Goals 7 (16th) 7 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (26th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Penguins Advanced Stats

The Penguins are ranked 15th in the league with 36 goals this season, an average of 3.6 per contest.

The Penguins have given up the 10th-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 31 (3.1 per game).

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +5 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.