Will Matt Nieto Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 7?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Matt Nieto going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Matt Nieto score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Nieto stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Nieto scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- Nieto has no points on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
