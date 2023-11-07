The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Evgeni Malkin, are in action Tuesday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Malkin's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

Malkin's plus-minus this season, in 17:57 per game on the ice, is -2.

Malkin has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 10 games this year, Malkin has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In four of 10 games this year, Malkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Malkin has an implied probability of 68.9% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Malkin has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 10 Games 3 13 Points 6 7 Goals 2 6 Assists 4

