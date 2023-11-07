For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Bryan Rust a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Rust stats and insights

Rust has scored in five of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (three shots).

Rust has zero points on the power play.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

