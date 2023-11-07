Tuesday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (7-3) and the New Jersey Devils (7-3-1) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche are -175 on the moneyline to win at home against the Devils (+145) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Avalanche vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Avalanche vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Devils Betting Trends

New Jersey has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in nine of 11 games this season.

The Avalanche are 7-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Devils are the underdog in their first game this season.

Colorado is 3-1 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

New Jersey has not played a game with bigger moneyline odds than +145.

