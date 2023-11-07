The Auburn Tigers (0-0) take on the No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on ESPN.

Auburn vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot 43.9% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Bears allowed to opponents.
  • Auburn went 11-4 when it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 283rd.
  • Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Tigers recorded were just 2.5 more points than the Bears allowed (70.3).
  • Auburn went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears shot at a 45% rate from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
  • Baylor went 17-5 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Bears were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 76th.
  • The Bears' 77 points per game last year were 9.3 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
  • Baylor went 19-0 last season when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

  • Auburn put up 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged in road games (70.9).
  • The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Auburn fared worse at home last year, averaging 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage in road games.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

  • Baylor averaged 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.
  • At home, the Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.9.
  • At home, Baylor made 10.1 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged on the road (9.1). Baylor's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.3%) than away (35.8%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Baylor - Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/10/2023 SE Louisiana - Neville Arena
11/16/2023 Notre Dame - Barclays Center

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Auburn - Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/9/2023 John Brown - Ferrell Center
11/12/2023 Gardner-Webb - Ferrell Center

