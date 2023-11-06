Monday's game at WVU Coliseum has the West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) matching up with the Missouri State Bears (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-61 win as our model heavily favors West Virginia.

The matchup has no set line.

West Virginia vs. Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

West Virginia vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 77, Missouri State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: West Virginia (-15.5)

West Virginia (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

West Virginia Performance Insights

On offense, West Virginia was the 74th-ranked team in college basketball (76.0 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 204th (70.9 points allowed per game).

Last season, the Mountaineers were 201st in college basketball in rebounds (31.4 per game) and 53rd in rebounds conceded (29.0).

With 13.0 assists per game last season, West Virginia was 179th in college basketball.

The Mountaineers made 7.3 3-pointers per game and shot 35.0% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 192nd and 132nd, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, West Virginia was 82nd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.5 last year. It was 199th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.0%.

West Virginia attempted 36.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 28.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 63.7% of its shots, with 71.9% of its makes coming from there.

