The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) go up against the Missouri State Bears (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

West Virginia vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bears allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

In games West Virginia shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 15-6 overall.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 134th.

Last year, the Mountaineers averaged 12.8 more points per game (76.0) than the Bears allowed (63.2).

West Virginia had an 18-9 record last season when putting up more than 63.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison

West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game last year at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged in road games (71.6).

In home games, the Mountaineers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (69.2) than when playing on the road (74.6).

Looking at three-pointers, West Virginia performed better in home games last year, making 7.8 threes per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule