How to Watch NWSL: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, November 6
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two matchups on Sunday's NWSL schedule, including Gotham FC squaring off against Portland Thorns FC.
You will find info on live coverage of Sunday's NWSL action right here.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|How to Watch Liga MX Today
NWSL Streaming Live Today
Watch Portland Thorns FC vs Gotham FC
Gotham FC travels to play Portland Thorns FC at .
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch San Diego Wave FC vs OL Reign
OL Reign travels to take on San Diego Wave FC at .
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.