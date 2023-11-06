How to Watch Marshall vs. Queens on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) square off against the Queens Royals (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Marshall vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall Stats Insights
- The Thundering Herd made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Royals allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- Marshall had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Royals ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball. The Thundering Herd finished 26th.
- Last year, the Thundering Herd averaged 7.2 more points per game (81.8) than the Royals gave up (74.6).
- When Marshall put up more than 74.6 points last season, it went 20-3.
Marshall Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Marshall scored 5.1 more points per game (84.5) than it did in away games (79.4).
- The Thundering Herd ceded 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.6 in away games.
- In home games, Marshall made 0.1 fewer treys per game (8.2) than in away games (8.3). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to away from home (34.6%).
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Queens
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|11/10/2023
|Radford
|-
|Colonial Hall
|11/19/2023
|Utah State
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
