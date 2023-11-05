Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin will face the New England Patriots and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 9, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

McLaurin has a team-leading 495-yard campaign on 42 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 63 occasions, and averages 61.9 yards.

McLaurin vs. the Patriots

McLaurin vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.

11 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 223.3 passing yards the Patriots give up per game makes them the 18th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this year, the Patriots have surrendered 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 20th among NFL defenses.

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 60.5 (-118)

McLaurin Receiving Insights

McLaurin, in five of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

McLaurin has 20.5% of his team's target share (63 targets on 308 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.9 yards per target (53rd in NFL play), racking up 495 yards on 63 passes thrown his way.

McLaurin has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 10.5% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

McLaurin (five red zone targets) has been targeted 13.9% of the time in the red zone (36 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 5 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 6 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 10 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

