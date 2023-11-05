Will Sam Howell find his way into the end zone when the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots meet in Week 9 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Howell has 130 rushing yards (16.3 ypg) on 24 carries, with one touchdown.

Howell has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Sam Howell Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 31 202 1 1 2 11 1 Week 2 @Broncos 27 39 299 2 0 2 13 0 Week 3 Bills 19 29 170 0 4 1 18 0 Week 4 @Eagles 29 41 290 1 0 6 40 0 Week 5 Bears 37 51 388 2 1 4 19 0 Week 6 @Falcons 14 23 151 3 0 4 3 0 Week 7 @Giants 22 42 249 0 1 2 15 0 Week 8 Eagles 39 52 397 4 1 3 11 0

