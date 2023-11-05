Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson will face the New England Patriots and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 9, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Dotson has put together 291 receiving yards (after 30 catches) and two TDs. He has been targeted 49 times, and posts 36.4 yards per game.

Dotson vs. the Patriots

Dotson vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have conceded a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

The 223.3 passing yards the Patriots allow per contest makes them the 18th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Patriots have surrendered 11 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 20th in the league.

Jahan Dotson Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Dotson Receiving Insights

In 25.0% of his opportunities (twice in eight games), Dotson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Dotson has 15.9% of his team's target share (49 targets on 308 passing attempts).

He has 291 receiving yards on 49 targets to rank 108th in league play with 5.9 yards per target.

In two of eight games this season, Dotson has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 10.5% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With six red zone targets, Dotson has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

Dotson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 108 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

