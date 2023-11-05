Donovan Mitchell will take the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, against the Golden State Warriors.

In his last action, a 121-116 loss to the Pacers, Mitchell totaled 38 points and nine assists.

In this piece we'll examine Mitchell's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-122)

Over 28.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-139)

Over 4.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Over 5.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 117.1 points per game.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest last season, the Warriors were 15th in the NBA in that category.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.7.

Looking at three-point defense, the Warriors were 23rd in the league last season, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2022 37 29 10 9 3 1 2

