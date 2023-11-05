The New England Patriots (2-6) square off against the Washington Commanders (3-5) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Commanders Insights

The Commanders average 4.6 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Patriots surrender (26).

The Commanders average just 1.5 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Patriots allow (321.1).

This year Washington runs for 12 fewer yards per game (85.9) than New England allows (97.9).

This season the Commanders have turned the ball over 12 times, five more than the Patriots' takeaways (7).

Commanders Away Performance

The Commanders score 24.3 points per game away from home (2.9 more than their overall average), and concede 24.3 away from home (4.2 less than overall).

The Commanders rack up 304.8 yards per game in road games (14.8 less than their overall average), and concede 393 in road games (18.9 more than overall).

Washington's average yards passing in away games (210.5) is lower than its overall average (233.8). But its average yards conceded away from home (283.5) is higher than overall (256.8).

The Commanders accumulate 94.3 rushing yards per game on the road (8.4 more than their overall average), and concede 109.5 in road games (7.9 less than overall).

The Commanders convert 26.9% of third downs away from home (6.1% lower than their overall average), and concede 32.7% on the road (8.4% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Atlanta W 24-16 CBS 10/22/2023 at New York L 14-7 CBS 10/29/2023 Philadelphia L 38-31 FOX 11/5/2023 at New England - FOX 11/12/2023 at Seattle - FOX 11/19/2023 New York - FOX 11/23/2023 at Dallas - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.