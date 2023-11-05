A victory by the New England Patriots over the Washington Commanders is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM ET (at Gillette Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Patriots have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking second-worst with 14.8 points per contest. On defense, they are ranked 26th in the NFL (26 points allowed per game). The Commanders rank 17th in points per game (21.4), but they've been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 28.5 points allowed per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Commanders vs Patriots on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Patriots by 2.5) Over (40.5) Patriots 24, Commanders 21

Place your bets on the Patriots-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Commanders Betting Info

The Commanders have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Commanders have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

So far this year, four of Washington's eight games with a set number have hit the over.

The average total for Commanders games is 41.1 points, 0.6 more than this game's over/under.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Patriots Betting Info

The Patriots have a 60.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New England has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Patriots have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

New England games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.

Patriots games have had an average of 42.1 points this season, 1.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders vs. Patriots 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New England 14.8 26 16.5 27 13 25 Washington 21.4 28.5 18.5 32.8 24.3 24.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.