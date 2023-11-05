You can see player prop bet odds for Evan Mobley, Stephen Curry and other players on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors ahead of their matchup at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and NBCS-BA

BSOH and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -125) 10.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +124)

The 14.5-point total set for Mobley on Sunday is 4.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 11.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (10.5).

Mobley has averaged 2.3 assists per game this year, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -106)

Donovan Mitchell is scoring 35.0 points per game, 6.5 more than Sunday's prop total.

He averages 2.0 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Sunday's assists over/under for Mitchell (5.5) is the same as his average on the season.

His 4.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 18.7 points Max Strus scores per game are 6.2 more than his prop total on Sunday.

He has grabbed 9.3 boards per game, 4.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Strus' assist average -- 4.0 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).

Strus has knocked down 4.3 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -132)

The 29.5-point over/under set for Curry on Sunday is 1.2 lower than his scoring average of 30.7.

He has grabbed 5.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Curry has dished out 3.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Sunday's over/under.

Curry has knocked down 5.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (4.5).

