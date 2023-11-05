The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-4) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Golden State Warriors (5-1) on November 5, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Cleveland is 1-1 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank ninth.

The 105.7 points per game the Cavaliers average are just 4.1 fewer points than the Warriors allow (109.8).

Cleveland has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers scored 113.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 111.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.9 points per contest.

Cleveland surrendered 105 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.8 fewer points than it allowed away from home (108.8).

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Cavaliers performed better in home games last season, sinking 11.9 per game, compared to 11.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they put up a 36.6% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.8% mark away from home.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Injuries