Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-4) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (5-1) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-1.5
|224.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in three of six games this season.
- Cleveland has had an average of 216.5 points in its games this season, 8.0 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Cavaliers are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Cleveland has won one of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won one of its three games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Warriors Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Warriors Prediction
|Cavaliers vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|3
|50%
|105.7
|223.2
|110.8
|220.6
|219.8
|Warriors
|3
|50%
|117.5
|223.2
|109.8
|220.6
|228.5
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers record 105.7 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 109.8 the Warriors allow.
- Cleveland is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|1-5
|0-3
|3-3
|Warriors
|3-3
|2-0
|2-4
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Warriors
|105.7
|117.5
|26
|6
|0-3
|2-1
|1-2
|3-0
|110.8
|109.8
|12
|10
|1-3
|2-1
|2-2
|3-0
