The 2023 TOTO Japan Classic in Omitama, Japan at Taiheiyo Club from November 2-4 will feature Xiyu Lin in the field, as the golfers take on the par-478, 6,598-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Lin at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +1200 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Lin Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Xiyu Lin Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Lin has finished below par on 16 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in her last 20 rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Lin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Lin has finished in the top five in one of her past five appearances.

Lin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of her past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Lin has qualified for the weekend in seven consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 16 -7 280 0 17 5 5 $1.6M

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 478 that's 6,598 yards.

Taiheiyo Club checks in at 6,598 yards, 25 yards longer than the average course Lin has played in the past year (6,573 yards).

Lin's Last Time Out

Lin was in the 87th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.69 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Maybank Championship, which landed her in the 65th percentile among all competitors.

Lin was better than only 19% of the field at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.76.

Lin carded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, better than the field average of 3.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Lin recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.5).

Lin's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the field average of 7.6.

In that last competition, Lin had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Lin ended the Maybank Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Lin carded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.3.

