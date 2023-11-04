In the upcoming tilt versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Vinnie Hinostroza to light the lamp for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Hinostroza 2022-23 stats and insights

Hinostroza scored in two of 26 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Hinostroza produced no points on the power play last season.

Hinostroza's shooting percentage last season was 5.3%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Sharks gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in league play.

The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.8 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

