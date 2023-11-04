The UCF Knights (3-5) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

UCF is compiling 33.4 points per game on offense (31st in the FBS), and ranks 102nd defensively with 29.9 points allowed per game. Cincinnati is accumulating 444.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 375.4 total yards per game (69th-ranked).

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UCF vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

UCF vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

UCF Cincinnati 495 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.5 (34th) 402 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.4 (59th) 227 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.6 (6th) 268 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.9 (73rd) 14 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (95th)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has 1,108 yards passing for UCF, completing 64.6% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 204 rushing yards (25.5 ypg) on 36 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

RJ Harvey has racked up 712 rushing yards on 126 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's also added 210 yards (26.3 per game) on 14 catches with two touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 68 times for 493 yards (61.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Javon Baker's leads his squad with 585 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 catches (out of 46 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has caught 26 passes for 562 yards (70.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,601 yards on 139-of-233 passing with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 441 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 119 times for 642 yards (80.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson's 578 receiving yards (72.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 42 receptions on 66 targets with three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has 27 receptions (on 47 targets) for a total of 355 yards (44.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Chamon Metayer has racked up 209 reciving yards (26.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed UCF or Cincinnati gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.