Sidney Crosby will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Pittsburgh Penguins meet the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Prop bets for Crosby are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sidney Crosby vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Crosby has averaged 19:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Crosby has netted a goal in a game four times this year in nine games played, including multiple goals once.

Crosby has a point in eight of nine games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Crosby has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of nine games played.

Crosby has an implied probability of 39.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Crosby has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 44 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -34 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 2 10 Points 5 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 4

