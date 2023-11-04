The Pittsburgh Penguins, Reilly Smith included, will play the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Smith? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Reilly Smith vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith has averaged 15:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Smith has scored a goal in three of nine games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Smith has recorded a point in a game five times this season over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

Smith has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of nine games played.

Smith's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Smith Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 44 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-34) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 4 7 Points 1 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

