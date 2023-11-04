When the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Reilly Smith score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in three of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Smith's shooting percentage is 19.0%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 44 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

