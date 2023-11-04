Can we count on Radim Zohorna lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

Zohorna has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Zohorna has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

