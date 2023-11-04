Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Sharks on November 4, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Evgeni Malkin, Tomas Hertl and others are listed when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Penguins vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
One of Pittsburgh's most productive offensive players this season is Malkin, who has 11 points (five goals, six assists) and plays an average of 18:14 per game.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blues
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Sidney Crosby has 10 points (1.1 per game), scoring five goals and adding five assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|11
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blues
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Jake Guentzel's nine points this season have come via two goals and seven assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|10
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Blues
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Hertl has collected one goal and four assists in 10 games for San Jose, good for five points.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Capitals
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Lightning
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Panthers
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
Fabian Zetterlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)
Fabian Zetterlund is a key piece of the offense for San Jose with four total points this season. He has scored three goals and added one assist in 10 games.
Zetterlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.