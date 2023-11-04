The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6) go on the road against the San Jose Sharks (0-9-1, losers of 10 in a row) at SAP Center at San Jose. The matchup on Saturday, November 4 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-250) Sharks (+200) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have compiled a 1-5 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

The Penguins have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Pittsburgh and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in four of nine games this season.

Penguins vs Sharks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs. Sharks Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 26 (24th) Goals 10 (32nd) 29 (11th) Goals Allowed 44 (32nd) 4 (23rd) Power Play Goals 4 (23rd) 5 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (29th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Penguins Advanced Stats

The Penguins are ranked 24th in the league with 26 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.

The Penguins rank 11th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (29 total) in NHL play.

The team is ranked 21st in goal differential at -3.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.