Jake Guentzel and Mario Ferraro are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Penguins vs. Sharks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Players to Watch

Evgeni Malkin is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (11 points), via registered five goals and six assists.

Sidney Crosby has chipped in with 10 points (five goals, five assists).

Guentzel has scored two goals and added seven assists in nine games for Pittsburgh.

Magnus Hellberg's record is 0-0-0. He has conceded two goals (3.5 goals against average) and recorded 15 saves with an .882% save percentage (52nd in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Sharks Players to Watch

Tomas Hertl is a top offensive contributor for his team with five points (0.5 per game), as he has totaled one goal and four assists in 10 games (playing 20:27 per game).

Fabian Zetterlund is a key contributor for San Jose, with four total points this season. In 10 games, he has netted three goals and provided one assist.

This season, San Jose's Ferraro has two points (zero goals, two assists) this season.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen's record stands at 0-4-0 on the season, allowing 17 goals (4.3 goals against average) and amassing 120 saves with an .876% save percentage (55th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 21st 2.89 Goals Scored 1 32nd 21st 3.22 Goals Allowed 4.4 32nd 1st 35.8 Shots 25.2 31st 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 37.7 32nd 21st 14.81% Power Play % 14.81% 21st 12th 82.14% Penalty Kill % 69.23% 31st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.