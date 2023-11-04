Penguins vs. Sharks November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Guentzel and Mario Ferraro are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Sharks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Penguins (-250)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-CA,SportsNet PT
Penguins Players to Watch
- Evgeni Malkin is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (11 points), via registered five goals and six assists.
- Sidney Crosby has chipped in with 10 points (five goals, five assists).
- Guentzel has scored two goals and added seven assists in nine games for Pittsburgh.
- Magnus Hellberg's record is 0-0-0. He has conceded two goals (3.5 goals against average) and recorded 15 saves with an .882% save percentage (52nd in league).
Sharks Players to Watch
- Tomas Hertl is a top offensive contributor for his team with five points (0.5 per game), as he has totaled one goal and four assists in 10 games (playing 20:27 per game).
- Fabian Zetterlund is a key contributor for San Jose, with four total points this season. In 10 games, he has netted three goals and provided one assist.
- This season, San Jose's Ferraro has two points (zero goals, two assists) this season.
- In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen's record stands at 0-4-0 on the season, allowing 17 goals (4.3 goals against average) and amassing 120 saves with an .876% save percentage (55th in the league).
Penguins vs. Sharks Stat Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|21st
|2.89
|Goals Scored
|1
|32nd
|21st
|3.22
|Goals Allowed
|4.4
|32nd
|1st
|35.8
|Shots
|25.2
|31st
|6th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|37.7
|32nd
|21st
|14.81%
|Power Play %
|14.81%
|21st
|12th
|82.14%
|Penalty Kill %
|69.23%
|31st
