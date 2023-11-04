Penguins vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4
The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6) hit the road against the San Jose Sharks (0-9-1, losers of 10 straight) at SAP Center at San Jose. The contest on Saturday, November 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT.
Here's our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's game.
Penguins vs. Sharks Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Penguins 3, Sharks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-250)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)
Penguins vs Sharks Additional Info
Penguins Splits and Trends
- In the one game this season the Penguins registered only one goal, they lost.
- Pittsburgh has lost all three games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Penguins are 3-2-0 in the five games when they have scored three or more goals (to record six points).
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 1-6-0 (two points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|21st
|2.89
|Goals Scored
|1
|32nd
|22nd
|3.22
|Goals Allowed
|4.4
|32nd
|1st
|35.8
|Shots
|25.2
|32nd
|6th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|37.7
|32nd
|21st
|14.81%
|Power Play %
|14.81%
|21st
|12th
|82.14%
|Penalty Kill %
|69.23%
|31st
Penguins vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
