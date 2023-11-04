The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6) hit the road against the San Jose Sharks (0-9-1, losers of 10 straight) at SAP Center at San Jose. The contest on Saturday, November 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT.

Here's our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's game.

Penguins vs. Sharks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Penguins 3, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-250)

Penguins (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)

Penguins vs Sharks Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

In the one game this season the Penguins registered only one goal, they lost.

Pittsburgh has lost all three games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Penguins are 3-2-0 in the five games when they have scored three or more goals (to record six points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 1-6-0 (two points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 21st 2.89 Goals Scored 1 32nd 22nd 3.22 Goals Allowed 4.4 32nd 1st 35.8 Shots 25.2 32nd 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 37.7 32nd 21st 14.81% Power Play % 14.81% 21st 12th 82.14% Penalty Kill % 69.23% 31st

Penguins vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

