Saturday will feature an expected one-sided NHL contest between the road favorite Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6, -250 on the moneyline to win) and the San Jose Sharks (0-9-1, +190 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Penguins vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Sharks Betting Trends

Pittsburgh's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals four times.

The Penguins are 1-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Sharks have been an underdog 10 times this season, and have not secured an upset.

Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds set at -250 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

San Jose has been an underdog by +190 or longer on the moneyline eight times, losing each of those contests.

