The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6) visit the San Jose Sharks (0-9-1) -- who've lost 10 straight -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to see the Penguins try to knock off the the Sharks on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Penguins vs Sharks Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins are allowing 29 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.

The Penguins' 26 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 2.9 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Evgeni Malkin 9 5 6 11 9 11 54.8% Sidney Crosby 9 5 5 10 11 4 61.1% Jake Guentzel 9 2 7 9 4 5 0% Bryan Rust 9 5 2 7 6 7 - Reilly Smith 9 4 3 7 4 3 -

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks allow 4.4 goals per game (44 in total), 32nd in the league.

The Sharks' 10 goals on the season (one per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 4.2 goals per game (42 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored only 10 goals during that stretch.

Sharks Key Players