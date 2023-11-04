The injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6) ahead of their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-9-1) currently features four players. The matchup is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body John Ludvig D Out Concussion Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Benning D Out Undisclosed Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger

Penguins vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins' 26 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the league.

Its goal differential (-3) ranks 21st in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

With 10 goals (one per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

San Jose's total of 44 goals given up (4.4 per game) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -34, they are 32nd in the league.

Penguins vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-250) Sharks (+190) 6.5

