The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) play a familiar opponent when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

Appalachian State owns the 18th-best offense this season in terms of total yards (459 yards per game), but rank 19th-worst on defense (421.5 yards allowed per game). With 24.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Marshall ranks 88th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 89th, surrendering 28.1 points per game.

We will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on NFL Network.

Marshall vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Marshall vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Marshall Appalachian State 372.1 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459 (25th) 381.8 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.5 (104th) 126.6 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.6 (40th) 245.5 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.4 (28th) 18 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (75th) 11 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (81st)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has recored 1,804 passing yards, or 225.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.6% of his passes and has thrown seven touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 17.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 136 times for 693 yards (86.6 per game) with 11 touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown.

Ethan Payne has compiled 183 yards on 46 carries.

Caleb Coombs has totaled 28 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 260 (32.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has two touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons has caught 23 passes and compiled 239 receiving yards (29.9 per game).

Cade Conley's 31 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 2,173 yards (271.6 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 62.5% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 199 rushing yards on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 128 times for 647 yards (80.9 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 69 times for 384 yards (48 per game) and three touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson has hauled in 33 catches for 457 yards (57.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Christan Horn has put up a 456-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 42 targets.

DaShaun Davis' 21 grabs are good enough for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

