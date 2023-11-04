The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSIN and BSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 238.5.

Hornets vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -3.5 238.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte combined with its opponents to score more than 238.5 points in 18 of 82 games last season.

Games involving the Hornets last year averaged 228.1 points per game, a 10.4-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

The Hornets covered 39 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, Charlotte was the underdog 66 times and won 19, or 28.8%, of those games.

Last season, the Hornets won 17 of their 57 games, or 29.8%, when they were an underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 42.6% chance to win.

Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Hornets had a lower winning percentage at home (.390, 16-25-0 record) than on the road (.561, 23-18-0).

Charlotte's games went above the over/under less frequently at home (13 times out of 41) than away (21 of 41) last season.

The Hornets' 111.0 points per game were 8.5 fewer points than the 119.5 the Pacers allowed.

Charlotte put together a 15-3 ATS record and were 14-4 overall when scoring more than 119.5 points.

Hornets vs. Pacers Point Insights (Last Season)

Hornets Pacers 111.0 Points Scored (PG) 116.3 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 15-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 27-10 14-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 23-14 117.2 Points Allowed (PG) 119.5 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 25-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-3 20-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-3

