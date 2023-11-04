The Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin included, will face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Malkin against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Malkin has averaged 18:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In five of nine games this season, Malkin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of nine games this year, Malkin has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Malkin has an assist in four of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Malkin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Malkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Malkin Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 44 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -34 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 2 11 Points 3 5 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.