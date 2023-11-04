Can we anticipate Evgeni Malkin scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

  • Malkin has scored in five of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
  • On the power play, Malkin has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

