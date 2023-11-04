Can we anticipate Evgeni Malkin scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

Malkin has scored in five of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

On the power play, Malkin has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

