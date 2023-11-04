Will Evgeni Malkin Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 4?
Can we anticipate Evgeni Malkin scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Malkin stats and insights
- Malkin has scored in five of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- On the power play, Malkin has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT
