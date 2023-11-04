Bryan Rust and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Rust's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bryan Rust vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rust Season Stats Insights

Rust's plus-minus this season, in 18:45 per game on the ice, is 0.

Rust has scored a goal in four of nine games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Rust has registered a point in a game six times this year out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Rust has had an assist twice this season in nine games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Rust hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Rust going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rust Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-34).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 2 7 Points 0 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.