In the upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Bryan Rust to light the lamp for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Rust stats and insights

Rust has scored in four of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Rust has no points on the power play.

He has a 17.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 44 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

