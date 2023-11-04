Sun Belt rivals will do battle when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Appalachian State vs. Marshall? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Appalachian State vs. Marshall?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Appalachian State 31, Marshall 29

Appalachian State 31, Marshall 29 Appalachian State has been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 4-2 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, the Mountaineers have a 2-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Marshall has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Thundering Herd have been at least a +135 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Mountaineers have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Marshall (+3)



Marshall (+3) Appalachian State has covered the spread twice in 2023.

This season, the Mountaineers have just one ATS win in six games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Marshall has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Appalachian State vs. Marshall matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Appalachian State and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points five times this season.

This season, three of Marshall's games have ended with a score higher than 55.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 55.5 is 3.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Appalachian State (34.4 points per game) and Marshall (24.6 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 53.9 52.3 Implied Total AVG 32.6 33.8 31.5 ATS Record 2-5-1 1-3-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Marshall

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.8 46.5 47 Implied Total AVG 26.4 27.7 25.5 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.