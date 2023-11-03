Cavaliers vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - November 3
Heading into a matchup with the Indiana Pacers (2-2), the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Cavaliers head into this game following a 95-89 victory over the Knicks on Wednesday. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-leading 30 points for the Cavaliers in the victory.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|15.0
|2.0
|5.0
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|2.0
|0.5
|1.5
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Smith: Questionable (Knee)
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSOH
