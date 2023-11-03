Central Division foes square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) visit the Indiana Pacers (2-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. The Pacers are 4.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 116 - Cavaliers 112

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 4.5)

Pacers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-4.5)

Pacers (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.3

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers have struggled to generate points this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 103.6 points per game. They've fared better at the other end, ranking 13th by giving up 108.8 points per contest.

Cleveland ranks fifth-worst in the NBA with 48.6 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is pulling down 45.8 boards per game (13th-ranked in league).

The Cavaliers rank 23rd in the NBA with 23.0 dimes per game.

Cleveland ranks fourth-best in the NBA by committing just 12.4 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 19th in the league (13.8 per contest).

The Cavaliers are sinking 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th-ranked in league). They own a 33.3% shooting percentage (20th-ranked) from downtown.

