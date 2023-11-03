The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) travel in Central Division play versus the Indiana Pacers (2-2) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these teams this season.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Pacers matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSOH

BSIN and BSOH Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers had a +441 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They put up 112.3 points per game, 25th in the league, and allowed 106.9 per outing to rank first in the NBA.

The Pacers averaged 116.3 points per game last season (10th in the league) while giving up 119.5 per outing (29th in the NBA). They had a -261 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The two teams combined to score 228.6 points per game last season, 6.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

These teams surrendered a combined 226.4 points per game last year, 3.9 more points than the total for this matchup.

Cleveland covered 44 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Indiana covered 43 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +900 - Pacers +25000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.