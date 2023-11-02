The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) and the Tennessee Titans (3-4) meet at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Titans

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

Steelers Insights

The Steelers put up 3.9 fewer points per game (16.1) than the Titans give up (20).

The Steelers collect 67.7 fewer yards per game (271.7) than the Titans allow per outing (339.4).

This season, Pittsburgh piles up 79.7 yards per game on the ground, 27.7 fewer than Tennessee allows per outing (107.4).

The Steelers have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Steelers Home Performance

The Steelers put up 15 points per game in home games (1.1 less than their overall average), and give up 20.5 at home (0.5 less than overall).

The Steelers' average yards gained (261) and conceded (377.8) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 271.7 and 382.6, respectively.

Pittsburgh accumulates 197.8 passing yards per game at home (5.8 more than its overall average), and gives up 223.5 at home (21.9 less than overall).

The Steelers accumulate 63.3 rushing yards per game at home (16.4 less than their overall average), and concede 154.3 at home (17.2 more than overall).

The Steelers' third-down percentages on offense (32.1%) and defense (39.3%) at home are both lower than their overall numbers of 35.1% and 42.3%, respectively.

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Baltimore W 17-10 CBS 10/22/2023 at Los Angeles W 24-17 FOX 10/29/2023 Jacksonville L 20-10 CBS 11/2/2023 Tennessee - Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 Green Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 11/26/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS

