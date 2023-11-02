Steelers vs. Titans Injury Report — Week 9
The Pittsburgh Steelers' (4-3) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Thursday, November 2 game against the Tennessee Titans (3-4). The game kicks at 8:15 PM at Acrisure Stadium.
In their most recent game, the Steelers were knocked off by the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-10.
Last time out, the Titans won 28-23 over the Atlanta Falcons.
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Rib
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Levi Wallace
|CB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Damontae Kazee
|S
|Hand
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|Ankle
|Out
|Chris Moore
|WR
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Mike Brown
|S
|Ankle
|Out
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|CB
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Denico Autry
|DL
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Toe
|Questionable
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Chris Hubbard
|OL
|Concussion
|Out
|Anthony Kendall
|CB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
Steelers vs. Titans Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Steelers Season Insights
- The Steelers rank third-worst in total offense (271.7 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (382.6 yards per game allowed) this year.
- The Steelers rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (16.1 points per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 18th with 21 points allowed per contest.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Steelers rank 25th in the NFL with 192 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in passing yards allowed per contest (245.4).
- Pittsburgh has been a bottom-five run offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 79.7 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers are ranked 27th in the NFL (137.1 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers own the second-best turnover margin in the NFL at +7, forcing 15 turnovers (second in NFL) while turning it over eight times (sixth in NFL).
Steelers vs. Titans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Steelers (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Steelers (-145), Titans (+120)
- Total: 36.5 points
