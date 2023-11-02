When Najee Harris takes the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 9 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Harris will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Najee Harris score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pittsburgh's top rusher, Harris, has rushed 84 times for 313 yards (44.7 per game), with one touchdown.

Harris has also tacked on 13 catches for 94 yards (13.4 per game).

Harris has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Najee Harris Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 6 31 0 2 2 0 Week 2 Browns 10 43 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Raiders 19 65 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 14 71 0 1 32 0 Week 5 Ravens 14 37 0 1 3 0 Week 7 @Rams 14 53 1 3 15 0 Week 8 Jaguars 7 13 0 5 42 0

Rep Najee Harris with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.