Kenny Pickett will be facing the 20th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

This season, Pickett has thrown for 1,330 yards (190.0 per game) for Pittsburgh, recording five touchdown passes with four picks. Pickett also has carried the ball 25 times for 22 yards and one score, producing up 3.1 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pickett and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pickett vs. the Titans

Pickett vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have given up one or more passing TDs to five opposing quarterbacks this season.

Tennessee has allowed two players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in an outing against the Titans this season.

The pass defense of the Titans is allowing 232 yards per contest this year, which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this year, the Titans have given up seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks third in NFL play.

Watch Steelers vs Titans on Fubo!

Kenny Pickett Passing Props vs. the Titans

Passing Yards: 212.5 (-115)

212.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+165)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pickett with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pickett Passing Insights

Pickett has bettered his passing yards prop total in five games this year, or 71.4%.

The Steelers have passed 58.6% of the time and run 41.4% this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Pickett is No. 23 in the NFL averaging 6.7 yards per attempt (1,330 total yards passing).

Pickett has completed at least one touchdown pass in four of seven games, including multiple TDs once.

He has scored six of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (66.7%).

Pickett has passed 21 times out of his 200 total attempts while in the red zone (61.8% of his team's red zone plays).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pickett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 10-for-16 / 73 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 17-for-25 / 230 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 18-for-32 / 224 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 15-for-23 / 114 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 16-for-28 / 235 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.